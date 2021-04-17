Muslims visit Genesis Church to welcome Prophet Ogundipe back from prison (PHOTOS)

The release of Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, the Senior Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global is still generating reactions from different sections of the society.

On Friday a group of Muslim brothers visited Pastor Ogundipe in his church to show their solidarity with him over his release from prison.

Ogundipe was just released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre some few days ago after spending about 6 months in confinement.

Prophet Ogundipe, who could not hide his joy noted that the visit of the Muslim brothers reinforces the strong links that have developed between the two religions.

Recall that Ogundipe grew up as a Muslim before he converted to Christianity.

According to NewsDay, his former name was Wasiu before he joined Christ Gospel Apostolic Church. and later Celestical Church.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE VISIT OF THE MUSLIM BROTHERS TO OGUNDIPE BELOW: