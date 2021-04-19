Mourinho is out, but who’s in?

JULIAN NAGELSMANN and Jurgen Klinsmann are the leading contenders to replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham according to bookmakers Betfair.

Highly-rated RB Leipzig coach Nagelsmann leads the betting market at 7/2.

The 33-year-old has a growing reputation as one of the most exciting coaches in European football having taken Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first season in charge.

He’s joined at the head of the market by Klinsmann.

The former Spurs forward, who scored 29 goals for the Club, was a 50/1 shot early on Monday morning but a flurry of bets has seen his price shorten to 7/2.

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers follows the leading pair at 5/1 with Tottenham legend Ledley King a 9/1 chance.

Ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is available at 10s with Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker locked together at 12/1.

Rafa Benitez and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo are both offered at 14/1 with England boss Gareth Southgate at 16/1 chance.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: “Following the news of Jose Mourinho’s departure, we make Julian Nagelsmann the 7/2 favourite to take over from him and become Tottenham’s next permanent manager.

“We have seen plenty of action on this market already, with Spurs underperforming throughout the campaign and the RB Leipzig coach has been a favourite with the punters for quite some time now.

“However, Jurgen Klinsmann is the BIG market mover on Betfair and he’s been a very popular bet to become the next Spurs manager. He is now joint favourite at 7/2, in from 50/1 an hour ago

Tottenham next manager odds – Betfair

Julian Nagelsmann – 7/2

Jurgen Klinsmann – 7/2

Brendan Rodgers – 5/1

Ledley King – 9/1

Massimiliano Allegri – 10/1

Steven Gerrard – 12/1

Scott Parker – 12/1

Rafa Benitez – 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 14/1

Gareth Southgate – 16/1

Maurizio Sarri – 16/1

Diego Simeone – 20/1

Graham Potter – 20/1

Roberto Martinez – 20/1