Mother dumps her newborn at refuse ground in Ebonyi

An unknown Nigerian mother has dumped her newborn baby at a refuse dump in Ebonyi State.

According to reports, the baby was said to be found in a sack on Wednesday at Igweogbuofia Street, Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki metropolis of the state.

An eye witness, Mrs Chinwe Madu, claimed that the act was not committed in the area. She insisted that the mother of the child must have committed the act somewhere and dumped the body in the street to avoid being identified.

“This evil was not committed in this area rather the perpetrator chose to dump the baby’s body here to cover up his or her act,” Madu said.

In reaction to the development, the Environmental Health Officer, State Ministry of Environment, Mr Sunday Nwonu, said that the ministry would collaborate with the Police Command to evacuate the body of the newborn.

“We do not have the rights to go and bury the baby because police need to be aware.

“Whatever we are doing is with the authority of the police,” Nwonu said

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said she had not been briefed by the DPO of the area.

“The DPO of the area has not briefed us on the matter because he told me he was still on it,” she said.