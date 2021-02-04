Sex, according to many experts, is all about confidence.

Confidence allows you to perform well in the bedroom and speaks to how one uses their 4-5 or punani.

Speaking about 4-5, a recent study revealed that men are losing their confidence during sex and the main reason stems from the size of their tool.



A new research under the headline, “Small penis syndrome”, found that excessive concerns about 4-5 size are significantly more common among men with average-sized penises than small ones.

The research brought together 50 studies conducted since 1942, which between them have measured 11,531 4-5s.



It found that 63% of men who thought theirs was small blamed childhood comparisons with friends, while 37% blamed viewing erotic images as teenagers.

The study also revealed that 85% of women were satisfied with their partner’s size, while only 55% of men felt it was big enough for their partner.

Furthermore, 90% of women prefer a wide 4-5 to a long one, while other studies found that 4-5 size was less important than grooming and personality on a woman’s list of desirable attributes.