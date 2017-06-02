Moji Olaiya to be buried on June 7 – Burial committee

Late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, would be buried on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 according to the burial committee.

Olaiya, who died of cardiac arrest in Canada in May, would be buried in Ebony Vault at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.

According to Yomi Fabiyi, spokesperson to the burial committee, Moji’s remains and her newborn would be brought back to Nigeria on Tuesday June 6, 2017.

He also stated there would a memorial service and artiste night at Blue Roof, LTV 8 Ikeja also on June 6.

A brief lying-in-state will precede the burial on June 7.