Mohammed Adamu: Three times President Buhari has violated Nigerian laws

President Muhammadu Buhari while be sworn in as President in 2015 and 2019 reiterated his commitment to ensure compliance to the rule of law by all agencies of government under his administration.

Buhari had noted that his administration would not tolerate the situation where any arm of government undermines the rule of law.

Despite the verbal statements of the President, he had on several occasions violated Nigerian laws, the latest being the tenure extension of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months We bring you three times the President has violated the lawa 1. Suspension and removal of the the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. On Friday, January 25, 2019, Nigerians woke up to the shocking news of the unilateral and extra-constitutional suspension of Onnoghen and the immediate appointment and swearing in of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, as the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) In removing Onnoghen, Buhari claimed he acted based on a Code of Conduct Tribunal order. Many Nigerians, however, believe the president has no such powers to remove a Chief Justice of Nigeria from office. Section 292 of the Nigerian constitution deals with the removal of some public officials including the CJN. The section does not distinguish temporary removal (suspension) from a permanent removal (sack) 2. Continued detention of Colonel Sambo Dasuki after the court granted him bail Dasuki has been granted bail on at least six different occasions by various courts, but the Buhari government has persistently refused to comply with the court orders. 3 Continued detention of El-Zakzaky Four years after a Federal High Court ordered the release of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenab, the Federal Government is yet to comply with the order.