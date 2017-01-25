MMM Nigeria lead guider, Chuddy Ugorji flees to Philippines

According to unconfirmed reports, Chuddy Ugorji who was alleged to be the brains behind MMM Nigeria has left the country for the Philippines.

Chuddy Ugorji who was said to be the man responsible for MMM Nigeria in December 2016, is said to have flown out of the country with his wife.

There are several reports that Mr Ugorji has fled the country because MMM Nigeria’s comeback has been less than stellar.

Chuddy Anayo Ugorji allegedly brought MMM into Nigeria in 2015. Amongst other things, Chuddy was said to be a former member of MMM Global and has made over N5bn since the start of the Ponzi scheme in Nigeria.