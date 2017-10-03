Minister of State for Education sick, flown abroad for treatment

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, has been flown to the United States for treatment for an undisclosed illness.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at a press briefing on the 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

Adamu urged those at the event to rise for prayer for the speedy recovery of the minister.

“Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an illness,” Adamu said

According to the minister, Prof. Anwuka needed prayers from Nigerians especially stakeholders in the education sector.

It was learnt that the minister was last seen at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting two weeks ago, where he excused himself half way into the meeting.

He was seen spotting a cervical collar around his neck, while protocol officers sent for his official driver to pick him up from the presidential villa