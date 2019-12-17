Minimum Wage: Ogun workers to start 2-day warning strike on Thursday

Workers in Ogun State have announced the commencement of a two-day warning strike on Thursday to protest the failure of the state government to negotiate the implementation of the new minimum wage with them.

The workers, under the aegis of Organised Labour in the state, said their colleagues in the state and local government civil/public services would proceed on the warning strike from Thursday and Friday.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of Trade Union Congress, Olubunmi Fajobi, his counterpart in the Nigeria Labour Congress, Bankole Emmanuel; Chairman, Joint National Congress, Folorunsho Olanrewaju, and the Coordinating Secretary, Adebiyi Olusegun.

In the notice of strike sent to the governor and obtained by our correspondent, the workers threatened to embark on an indefinite strike by January if the government failed to yield to their demands after the warning strike.

The notice of indefinite strike reads in part, “The Congress of Organised Labour in Ogun State, today (Monday), after an exhaustive deliberation and review of actions taken by its leadership in getting the state government to negotiations’ table and the nonchalant attitude thereon and also mindful of the directive of national joint public service negotiation council that all negotiations towards consequential adjustment in the state must be concluded by December 31, 2019, resolved that a two-day warning strike would be embarked upon starting from Thursday to Friday.

“We must add that at the expiration of the warning strike, if the state government fails to respond to our demands, all workers in the public service of Ogun State shall proceed on an indefinite strike from January 2, 2020.”