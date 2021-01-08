Minimum wage deductions temporary, says Ganduje

Deductions in the salaries of workers on Kano State government’s payroll will be temporary, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said.

The salaries of public officials in Kano State were deducted in November and December last year.

But the government yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants, explaining that the deductions was a temporary measure informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje, in a statement by Information Commissioner Malam Muhammad Garba, noted that the deduction was necessary to keep the government going in the face of the prevailing economic recession in the country.

Garba, who was reacting to media reports about civil servants’ salary cuts in Kano state, told workers that the decision taken by the state government was in their interest.

The statement reads: “The state government took the measure instead of contemplating on not paying, or paying half salary or in batches as done in other states.