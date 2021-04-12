Military releases photographs, set to bury 12 soldiers killed in Benue

The Nigerian military has released the photographs of 11 soldiers and an officer killed by a militia in Bonta community of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bodies of 12 soldiers killed by a local militia in Bonta community of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue on Monday arrived at a military cemetery at Wurukum in Makurdi, the state capital, for burial.

The bodies of 11 soldiers and one officer are lying in state at the cemetery.

Each soldier is pictured, with name, date of birth, date of death and religion detailed beneath a head shot.

The military authorities earlier announced the killing of 11 soldiers who were on a peacekeeping mission between the Bonta community in Konshisha and Ukpute-Ainu community in Okay LGA over land dispute.

Top military officers have also arrived at the venue, awaiting the commencement of the burial rites.

