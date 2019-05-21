Military evacuates another Borno community

The military has commenced the evacuation of the residents of Sabongari in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Damboa.

Sabongari is 34 kilometres from Damboa on the 100-kilometre Damboa-Biu road.

Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the evacuation to newsmen on phone.

He would, however, not confirm that it was part of a military operation against Boko Haram in that axis.

No separate source would also say whether the evacuation was part of such operation.

As at reporting time, about 20 truck-loads of the community residents had, according to impeccable sources, arrived Damboa in the first batch of the evacuation which commenced Tuesday morning.

The sources said women and children being evacuated were crying as they left their homes in a hurry as they left.

It could be recalled that early last April, Jakana community, 20 kilometres from Maiduguri along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, was evacuated to pave way for military operation against Boko Haram in that axis of the state.