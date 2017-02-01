Military arrests Boko Haram sponsors

Government’s clampdown on Boko Haram symphatisers has paid off. The military has arrested two prominent politicians and a traditional ruler duying a raid in Borno State. Their identities were withheld.

The politicians, who are known in government circle,were arrested early this week by detectives and troops from Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency military team. One of them who is also an as Islamic spriitualist, had fled the state when he learnt military men were on his trail. He was fleeing to one of the North Central states, but was arrested along Maiduguri-Jos Road, another source claimed.

The second politician was said to be a thug often called ECOMOG in Borno and an aide to some politicians in the state. “He is in military net now,” the source disclosed.

A traditional ruler from a Borno community and two popular Islamic clerics were among those arrested following intelligence about their alleged link with Boko Haram. “More revelations are coming and more people may be arrested in days to come,” a military personnel claimed.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the arrest, but did not give further details. He also would not confirm the identities of the arrested persons, insisting that doing so will jeopardise investigation. “It is true we have arrested some people. They may be known faces. We started picking them one by one. We’re taking them now and we are still investigating them so I can’t give you any detail,” he told Daily Sun.