Metuh travels to UK for medical treatment

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has departed the country for medical treatment of his protracted spinal cord ailment.

The former PDP spokesman was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday evening on crutches, accompanied by some family members and close associates.

Reprieve came to Metuh following December 16, Appeal Court judgement annulling his conviction by Justice Okon Abang on the grounds of bias, consequent upon which Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, on December 24, granted him bail, and ordered the release of his international passport for a period of 45 days to travel within and outside the jurisdiction of the court.

It would be recalled that Justice Abang had rejected several applications by Metuh to travel for medical treatment. At some point, the trial Judge ruled against receiving any medical report from any hospital or doctor in Nigeria and Metuh was brought to court from his sick bed on a stretcher.

However, in his ruling, Justice Maha granted Metuh bail in the sum of N250 million and a surety, who must be a responsible citizen and owner of a landed property within Abuja, with value not less than the bail sum.

Justice Maha also ordered Metuh to return his international passport to the court within three days from the date of his return.