Metuh appears in court on a stretcher

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, was on Monday produced on a stretcher before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his ongoing trial in respect of the N400m he allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had to adjourn the matter due to the condition of the defendant.

After the matter was adjourned, Metuh was taken to an ambulance of the National Hospital, Abuja, waiting outside the courtroom.

He was driven off in the ambulance with number plate, 44Q 20FG, at about 10:27am on Monday.

