Messi doubtful for Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, is hopeful of having Lionel Messi available for today’s Spanish Supercopa final against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi missed the semi-final win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday with a thigh injury.

However, the 33-year-old returned to full training on Saturday.

“We will see how he is [after Saturday’s session]. Messi will have the final say. He knows his body the best.

“We are hopeful he will be available for the game. You always have a better chance if you have the best player in the world on your team,” Koeman said ahead of the game.

Barca are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and Sunday’s final presents an opportunity to win some silverware after they finished without a trophy last season.