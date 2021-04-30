Messi agrees salary cut for Barca stay

Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at Barcelona according to reports from Spain.

Catalan TV channel TVE3 reported that Jorge Messi – Messi’s father and agent – had met with club president Joan Laporta on Wednesday to discuss the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future. And TVE, a national broadcaster, reported specific details of the meeting, including a potential pay cut for the Argentine superstar. Lionel Messi has told the club he is willing to sign a new contract that is according to reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season when he will be able to leave on a free transfer. However, his father and agent, Jorge, has told club president Joan Laporta that Messi is willing to sign a new deal, but that intention is contingent on Barcelona being active in the summer transfer market.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner submitted a request to leave the club last summer, and, after having seen that request denied, he looked certain to leave this close season.

However, after a sluggish start to the season under new boss Ronald Koeman, performances and results have picked up, with the club winning the Copa del Rey in April and they sit just two points off Atletico Madrid at the top of Liga with a game in hand.