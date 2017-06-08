Mercy Aigbe’s absence stalls husband’s trial

The trial of Mr. Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of a Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court was stalled on Wednesday due to the absence of the actress in court.

Gentry is facing charges bordering on domestic violence for allegedly beating and inflicting injuries on his wife contrary to the provisions of the Protection Against Domestic Violence and Connected Purposes Law of Lagos State 2007.

The case had been scheduled for hearing on Wednesday before Mrs. Folakemi Davies- Abegunde’s court but while Mercy was nowhere to be found, Gentry, who had arrived the courtroom as early as 9am, was the only party present when their matter was eventually called around 11:05am.

Mercy was to tender before the court the report of the medical test conducted on her following the alleged bodily injury inflicted on her by Gentry.

Gentry, on the other hand, was to show cause why the restraining order made on April 28, 2017, stating that he should not come within a mile radius of his wife and their two children should not be made permanent by the court.

Mercy had applied for the restraining order in line with sections 5(1), 1(3) and section 7(1) of Protection Against Domestic Violence and Connected Purposes Law 2007.

Another matter to be discussed before the family court bordered on the custody of their two children.

Mercy, who arrived later with her counsel, Mrs. Uche Ani, proceeded into the Chief Magistrate’s chamber and came out after obtaining the date of adjournment.

The court adjourned the matter till June 28.