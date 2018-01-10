Mercy Aigbe reacts to wedding dress saga

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has finally released a statement to address the “wedding dress” she wore for her photo shoot.

The actress said she had no idea the dress was for a bride, adding that the designer brought the dress and three others which she used for her photo shoot.

Contradicting the designer’s excuse that the dress reached Mercy Aigbe due to dispatch error, the actress claimed she never met the designer or sent her any fabric that looked like those of the bride.

She further stated that she will take legal actions against the designer and blamed her for her unprofessionalism.

Her statement below:

“I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable.

“I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else.

“I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through.

“I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks.”