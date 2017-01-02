MEND passes vote of no confidence on APC government

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has passed a vote of no confidence on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the federal government’s poor handling of current crisis in the Niger Delta region.

The group alleged that Buhari had been carrying on arrogantly and making controversial, prejudicial, conflicting and contradictory statements about the politics and economy of the oil-rich region, after his meeting with traditional rulers, opinion leaders and stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, under the auspices of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on November 1, 2016.

MEND, in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Jomo Gbomo and made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, further alleged that since after he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Buhari, for reasons best known to him, held the Niger Delta region in contempt.

The statement reads in part, “Without prejudice to the pre 2015 presidential election endorsement freely and voluntarily given to President Muhammadu Buhari on January 6, 2015, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) hereby categorically and unequivocally pass a Vote of No Confidence on the government of President Buhari; specifically with regard to the government’s handling of the current Niger Delta crisis.