Men who scream during sex!

Who said women are the only ones who can hit those high notes?

Have you ever noticed how women have the most fun at theme parks?

How they enjoy each and every ride on the park, despite how dangerous it looks.



I’ve often wondered why then do they have to scream at almost each and every ride in the park?

My then rhetorical question was answered by a three letter word FUN.



Women often express their excitement and joy through screaming, hence the noises during sex. Sex to them is very much like a theme park, where every ride brings out that loud excitement.

So can the same be said about their male counterparts? Men during sex are often fixated at playing the “macho man” role, that they often forget to have fun during sex.

Should they like their women counterpart be screaming for joy during sex? Expert say they should.

According to most sexologists, men who scream or moan during sex perform well in the bedroom.

His screams or moans are evidence that he is putting in the work, and research further states that women find this sexually attractive.

Women also feel confident about their sex skills in bed, and the male moans and screams become music to their ears.

Obviously, this may differ in terms of sexual preferences but if research is anything to go by then he can also be like Destiny’s Child and sing Say My Name loudly during sex.