Men, this is how you arouse a woman!

Men, if you think women experience arousal the same way you do, you’re wrong and how!

Making a woman horny is not something random that you do with little effort. It’s an art in itself and only real men realize this. You might have come across men who brag about themselves thinking that might make a woman fall for them. You might have also seen men ignoring women, thinking playing hard-to-get will make women wet.

But it’s all wrong and it only means you need to understand what truly works if you want to arouse a woman.

Here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Don’t see her as an object

First and foremost, you need to stop seeing women as objects that you can turn on any time you want. A woman should be respected in all ways. She needs to know that she is seen and heard. You need to allow yourself to get vulnerable in front of her. Don’t ever let her feel that she’s a nobody to you.

It’s all about making your woman feel special

If you think instant dirty talking will help, you need some learning. Dirty talking can surely help, but you shouldn’t begin with it as your first move. The best way to make a woman feel aroused is by making them feel special. How do you do that? Well, for starters, you show her that you’re different from the rest of the men out there. You pay attention to her personality and not her looks. A woman needs to be heard, cared for, she wants to know you’re making an effort.

Courting – the forgotten art of seduction

Courting in modern-time means talking about the things that you can do for a woman regardless of your bank account, social status, etc. It’s about the little things that mean a lot to a woman. You need to treat her like your friend first, invest time in getting to know her better. Ask her meaningful questions and delve into deep conversations instead of small talks.

Making a connection = Making a woman horny

A woman might notice a good-looking man who hits the gym and knows tons of big words. But he won’t be able to make her horny just with physical appearance. A man needs to establish an emotional connection with a woman, otherwise, he won’t succeed in turning her on. Allow the woman to express herself, listen to her carefully and reciprocate. It’s about stimulating a woman’s mind instead of her body. Doing this indirectly stimulates her body as it is really hard for a woman to experience arousal without feeling an emotional connection.

Treat her like she’s the only woman you have eyes for

Flirt with her, be spontaneous, but most importantly, be gentle with her. Don’t show off your masculinity or brag about your achievements. Sure, you can mention certain things that you are really proud of, but don’t let that be the main topic of discussion. If you want to make a woman feel aroused, you need to make an effort at observing her body language and listen to her. This will help you be one step ahead of the game.