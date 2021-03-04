Men can have more than 3 nipples!

The anatomy of human has established that men and women have a lot in common.

While we thought women were the only ones with breasts, it turns out men also possess their very own bosoms.



While we also tripped over the beauty of female nipples, experts say men can have multiple nipples, too.



According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), Supernumerary nipple is a condition in which you have one or more extra nipples on your body.

Having a third, or the presence of multiple nipples, is also known as polymastia or polythelia.

Despite being a rare disease, online magazine Health-Line has estimated that about 200 000 Americans have one or more nipples.

Polymastia is more common in men than women. According to experts, a third nipple is the most common number of extra nipples people with this condition have. However, it is possible to have up to eight supernumerary nipples.

Placed in six categories, a third or supernumerary nipple is usually not as fully developed as a regular one.

You may not even be able to recognise an extra nipple right away.

Experts advise that a quick, non-invasive outpatient surgery can be performed to remove extra nipples with minimal pain and recovery time.