Memorial jam to honour Sikiru Ayinde Barrister on the 10th anniversary of his death

Family, friends and colleagues of the late Fuji legend, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister are planning a show in Lagos to pay tribute to the musician.

The event will be held on December 16 on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Barrister also known as Alhaji Agba died at age 62 at St. Mary’s Hospital, London on December 16, 2010, after a protracted illness.

The cause of his death was later revealed to be an undiagnosed heart condition.

He was later buried in his sitting room at his Fuji Chambers home in Isolo, Lagos, on Thursday, December 30, in accordance with Muslim rites.

To mark the tenth anniversary of his death, Alhaji Agba’s friends and family are planning to join together to pay tribute to a man who had a passion for music.

Hundreds of fans will gathered at his house and grave for a daylong celebration of his life and music.

“This will be a true memorial, and it’s open to all musicians who knew Alhaji Agba or want to pay tribute to him,” one of the organisers of the event said.

“The memorial is going to be huge. There are a lot of friends and musicians planning on coming out, and we’re looking to have a good time”, he added.

Late Barrister, who was born on February 9, 1959, had 46 children and recorded 146 albums before he passed on in 2010.