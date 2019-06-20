MC Oluomo’s son earns $2.7m in scholarships in US

Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya, son of Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has received $2.7 million in college scholarships in the United States.

Ololade lead his class as valedictorian to earn the scholarship amount.

He had the best GPA among the graduating students of Clayton County Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

He has also gotten more than 5 college acceptance letters including the prestigious Harvard.

He has, however, settled for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Ololade wants to major in Linguistics and Philosophy and graduate from the university in three years time.

Ololade was ranked among some of the best students in Georgia.

The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp and his wife Marty Kemp honoured Olalade with a Special Honorary invitation. The event was witnessed by MC Oluomo and Ololade’s mother.

“I’m proud of him,” said Kemp at the event.



On his choice of MIT, Ololade’smother said she is thankful and happy with the choice his son has made.