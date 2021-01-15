MC Oluomo’s deputy, Koko Zaria shares epic throwback family photo with his kids

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State Ganiu Oyedepo has shared a major throwback picture with his children when they were just toddlers

Oyedepo also known as Koko Zaria has been very active on the social media, especially Facebook, sharing frequent updates with his fans about his personal life.

Koko Zaria, who is regarded as the de facto deputy to the Chairman of the union in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo has been using the updates on his social media accounts to show his softer side.

Among the many of the family posts that he has shared on social media, the actor on Friday posted a throwback picture with two of his daughters when they was just toddlers.

He captioned the photo with these words:, “I gave all glory to almighty God my lovely children’s are getting grow up. May Almighty Allah continue his goodness and mercy over them insha Allah…

Koko Zaria’s fan immediately started showering the comments section in awe and affection of the throwback picture.