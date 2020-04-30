MC Oluomo shed tears as he buries his mum (photos)

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW ) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu, Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), could not hold back tears as he laid his mother, Alhaja Abebi, Zinat Omotonwo, to rest on Thursday and said his final goodbye.

During the burial MC Oluomo was overcome with emotions and shed a few tears.

She was buried according to Islamic rites in MC Oluomo’s house at NNPC near Ejigbo,.

Alhaja Zinat Omotonwo passed away early Thursday morning.

The aged woman, who was 87, was said to have woke up early this morning to observe the early morning Ramadan prayer, but later complained of ill health..

She died on her way to the hospital and her remains were returned home to be prepared for burial after being certified dead

The burial was held in strict adherence to government’s order of not more than 20 persons in attendance.

The NURTW chairman is the fourth out of the deceased’s five children.

See photos from the burial