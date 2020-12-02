MC Oluomo officially opens his multimillion naira house in Lekki

Where the did Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo got the money to fund his multi-million massive home project located in Lekki axis of Lagos.

MC Oluomo just completed the palatial mansion and joined the league of landlords in Lekki

The house was unveiled by the union leader at a housewarming party few days ago.

The ceremony, which was low-key, was attended by some of MC’s Oluomo colleagues, friends and family members.

The beautifully furnished mansion is indeed a sight to behold with state-of-art interior

Sources close to the union leader hinted that the building, which is a duplex of three sitting rooms and seven bedrooms has a swimming pool

It was gathered that construction did not slowed since the project started about 12 months ago despite the biting hardship in the land brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

MC Oluomo has other landed properties in Lagos particularly in Oshodi.

He opened the AKIMA Hotels and Suites recently.

See the video of the interior of the house