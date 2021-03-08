MC Oluomo mourns Funke Akindele’s ex- mother- in- law

Ex- husband of A-list actress, Funke Akindele, Kehinde Oloyede has lost his mother, Alhaja Taiye Oloyede Almaroof .

She died on Sunday in Lagos.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya was among the first people to commiserate with the Oloyedes over the death of their matriarch.

Oluomo urged the family to take solace in the good life mama lived.

He wrote:

“My deepest sympathy to you on behalf of myself, family members and Oshodi /Isolo Local Govt as a whole to the entire family of Almoroof on the demise of our dear mother (Alhaja Chief Mrs Taiwo Almoroof Oloyede) the former Iyaloja of Oshodi /Isolo Local Govt and dear mother to my brother Alhaji Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof •KENDOO•

“I’m sorry for your loss once again. May Almighty Allah ease this painful period for you. Stay strong.”

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mother.”