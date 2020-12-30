MC Oluomo goofs, gets the name of his party wrong while endorsing Funke Akindele’s ex-husband as Oshodi LG Chairman

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya is in the news again for a wrong reason.

A viral video of him making the round on the internet has sparked hilarious reactions among Nigerians on social media.

MC Oluomo does not know the full meaning of his political party, APC , almost seven years after the formation of the party.

The NURTW boss while endorsing Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof as the next Chairman of Oshodi Local Government called his party, APC – Action Congress.

Oloyede popularly known as Kenny Doo, is the former husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele.

APC is actually All Progressives Congress.

Speaking in Yoruba, MC Oluomo, while urging residents to support the emergence of Kenny Doo as the next Chairman forgot the full meaning of his party.

He said: “Let us support Kehinde to become the next chairman of Oshodi local government under APC, Action Congress.

For the records, the Action Congress (AC) seized to exist as a party in 2010 after it metamorphosed into the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which later merged with three other parties to form the APC.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: