MC Oluomo gives 100 houses 2 cartons of Indomie, four paints of Garri to share

A man has revealed what the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) gave his Community Development Association (CDA) to share among 100 houses in the area.

The relief materials are 2 cartons of Indomie noodles and four paints of Garri.

MC Oluomo had on Sunday shared 9 bags of Garri and cartons of noodles to CDAs in Oshodi.

There are over 70 CDAs in Oshodi Local government.

The distribution of the foodstuff was done inside the popular White House, beside the Oshodi/Isolo local government Secretariat on Oyetayo Street.

The man, who prefers to remain anonymous because of security reasons said there are over 100 house in his community.

He noted that his CDA’s executives were amused when the Chairman and the Secretary, who collected on behalf of the community presented the items to them

He said theywere really disappointed because the package could barely feed 2 houses.

See the package :