MC Oluomo emerges Lagos NURTW Chairman

A faction of the Lagos chapter of the National Road Union Transport Workers (NURTW) as elected a former Treasurer of the union in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo as its new Chairman.

He was elected on Tuesday night in Lagos.

The outgoing chairman, Tajudeen Agbede has been having a running battle with Oluomo over who succeeds him.

Agbede and Oluomo have been at each other’s throats for a while over the NURTW chairmanship in Lagos.

Agbede, who lost the National Chairmanship position of the union to Tajudeen Baruwa in July, is supporting Micheal Ajulo to succeed him.

Baruwa was a former national treasurer before becoming the president.

Oluomo had pitched his tent with Baruwa in the national election.

Agbede was, however, consoled with the position of the first vice president of the union, which makes him the overall leader of the union in the South West.

Agbede’s decision to support Ajulo has polarised the union in Lagos.

Some members felt Agbede was becoming too powerful and therefore, there was the need to checkmate him .