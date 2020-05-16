MC Oluomo denies Lagos governorship ambition

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo as denied nursing governorship ambition in Lagos State.

He, however, said he is ready to support any of his children who might want to contest for the seat in the future.

MC Oluomo had been rumoured to be eyeing the governorship seat of the state.

Speaking on Friday night in an Instagram interview on Funmi Iyanda’s talk show ‘Public Eye’, MC said the rumour of his gubernatorial ambition was a big distraction and those linking him with the 2023 or 2027 governorship election in Lagos State were misrepresenting him.

He said is not interested in seeking any political office nor involved in any talks/plot to make him the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party in future elections.

“I don’t want to be a rep, a senator or a governor,” he said.

Asked what his mission is in politics, MC said he is in full support of the party in government in the state.