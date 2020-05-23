MC Oluomo celebrates his first wife’s birthday with sweetest photos and message

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo sent his first wife, Alhaja Modinat Akinsanya the sweetest of messages on social media to mark her birthday on Saturday.

He described Alhaja Modinat, who many people referred to as Idunni Ayinde as God sent.

“I always give thanks to Allah for giving me such a beautiful woman like you. You make my world stand out amongst others by given me Children I can proud of. Thank you very much, Oluomo captioned the four beautiful pictures of his wife.

Happy birthday, my queen, my life partner Alhaja Modinat Akinsanya!”, he added.

Both met in primary school when they were very young. While Alhaja Modinat went to Methodist Primary School, Oshodi, MC Oluomo went to Afolabi Primary School.

MC Oluomo currently has three wives living with him in his house. The other wives are Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya and Aishat Ajoke Akinsanya.

See the beautiful pictures MC Oluomo posted to celebrate his First Lady.