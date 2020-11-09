MC Oluomo celebrates Donald Trump’s defeat

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transporters in Lagos (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has joined the growing list of leaders to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

MC Oluomo, who is also an American citizen, in an apparent celebration of Donald Trump’s loss said Biden’s victory came at a time the Unites States is divided more than ever.

He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States having won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

His words. “I join all men and women of goodwill all over the world in wishing the 46th incoming President of the United States, Joe R. Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris, the very best as they takeover the White House and the affairs of the country.

Congratulations also to Americans of all shades and colours for their tenacity and determination that the ideals of democracy must continue to endure.

As Biden and Harris takeover a country that appears to be divided possibly more than ever, I urge them to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.