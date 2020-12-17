MC Oluomo celebrates daughter as she bags degree from American University

The Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Olumo, has celebrated his daughter, Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya as she bagged a degree from Georgia Southern University in America.

Nofisat graduated with a degree in Nursing from the university on Wednesday.

The proud dad shared the news on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to my darling daughter Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya. Graduating with Honors with her BSN in Nursing from Georgia Southern University. I’m so proud of you. You’ll continue to accomplish many more success.”

Nofisat’s graduation this week makes it the fifth time in less that three years that MC Oluomo children will be graduating from American universities.

His twin children graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia in 2018 while Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya, graduated from the Clayton County performing Arts Center also in Georgia in 2019.

In May this year, Falilat Seun Akinsanya graduated from the University of Miami with degree.

See photos of Nofisat while still in school