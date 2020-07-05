MC Oluomo celebrates best friend, Sego as he marks his birthday

Treasurer of the Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustaph Adekunle popularly known as “Sego” gets a special birthday shout out from best friend, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo.

Today, July 5 is Sego’s birthday and his very close friend and Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, MC Oluomo is celebrating with him.

MC Oluomo took to his social media pages to celebrate with Sego as he adds another year to his age .

MC Oluomo posted a lovely picture of the two of them.

Alongside it, he wrote: Happy birthday to my State Treasure ! We are such a great team: I am smart, good-looking and talented and you are great at being my friend and

“May Almighty Allah shower you with long life good health, blessings today and always. Happy birthday Alhaji Mustaph Adekunle “SEGO” State Treasure NURTW Lagos State Council.

SEGO and MC Oluomo are two leaders of the NURTW who have over the years remained very close friends and are always seen at events together.

See the photos MC Oluomo posted to celebrate Sego: