MC Oluomo builds mosque in honour of late mother

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has embarked on the construction of a mosque in memory of his late mother. Alhaja Zinat Abebi Omotowo.

Alhaja Omotowo died on April 30 at the age of 87.

She was buried same day in line with Islamic rites at her residence in Ejigbo, Lagos.

MC Oluomo embarked on the mosque project hoping that Almighty Allah will give Alhaja Omotowo the reward.

The mosque is situated inside Alhaja Omotowo’s residence and very close to her tomb.

Though, still under construction, the mosque on Wednesday hosted the posthumous birthday prayers for Alhaja Omotowo’.

The prayer session was organized by MC Oluomo and his siblings.

The unveiling and official opening of the mosque according to sources close to the NURTW boss has been scheduled to coincide with the one year remembrance of Alhaja Omotowo.

See photos from the posthumous birthday prayers for Alhaja Omotowo’