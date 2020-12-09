Mbappe breaks Messi’s Champions League record

Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday broke a Champions League record held by Lionel Messi as he netted Paris Saint-Germain’s third goal against Istanbul Basaksehir.

A double from Neymar put PSG in command of a tie being completed on Wednesday after it was abandoned in the 14th minute on Tuesday following accusations that a fourth official had racially abused Istanbul assistant Pierre Webo.

Mbappe made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Neymar had been brought down, ending a wait for a Champions League goal that stretched back to December 11 last year.

The strike also saw him become the youngest player to reach 20 goals in the competition at 21 years and 355 days, surpassing Messi, who reached the tally at the age of 22 years and 266 days.