Mayweather celebrates with Joshua after win over Pulev

Floyd Mayweather was in attendance at Wembley Arena to see Anthony Joshua’s knockout win over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night – and celebrated with the British star in the dressing room.

Mayweather was a surprise guest as he arrived to watch his friend Joshua for the eagerly anticipated clash.

Retired boxing star Mayweather, who won all 50 of his professional fights, was eager to show his support for the Watford-born heavyweight.

After his sensational win, Mayweather was seen back stage holding up two of Joshua’s belts to cap off his visit to the UK. Joshua sat next to him roaring while holding up his other two following a memorable night.

Prior to the fight Mayweather described Joshua as ‘one of the best heavyweights out there’ and added that he is ‘proud’ of him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mayweather said: “It’s always good to see some great boxing. The UK is a great place, so many great fighters. I am proud of Anthony Joshua, and it’s lights, camera, action.

“He is one of the best heavyweights out there. Got a gold medal before. His career is going great, he is a hell of a fighter. Anything can happen in the sport of boxing, one shot can change it all. He is a great fighter, hell of a guy a gentleman and I respect his craft.”

Earlier on Saturday Mayweather had revealed that he would be watching the fight.

Mayweather posted an old picture on Instagram of himself with Joshua in Los Angeles. He captioned it: “Headed to support my brother, Anthony Joshua.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Mayweather will take on YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout next year.