Mayegun of Yoruba land, KWAM 1 prays at the tomb of Sikiru Ayinde Barrister (PHOTO)

Mayegun of Yoruba land and King of Fuji Music, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal on Wednesday prayed at the tomb of Fuji legend, Late Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The tomb is located inside the sitting room of the late Fuji maestro in Isolo.

The event was to mark the 10 years anniversary of the death of Ayinde Barrister popularly called Alhaji Agba by his fans.

The late musician died at age 62 at St. Mary’s Hospital, London on December 16, 2010, after a protracted illness.

He died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

He was buried in his sitting room on Thursday, December 30, in accordance with Muslim rites and in line with the late musician’s wishes.

The building was subsequently converted into a museum and tourist centre.

10 years after his death, family and friends organized a prayers session in his honour.

KWAM 1 was pictured with other people praying at Barrister’s tomb.