Matawalle gives bandits deadline to surrender

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, has given a two-month ultimatum to all bandits in the state to surrender their weapons or face serious consequences.

He gave the surrender deadline on Tuesday evening during a radio-TV broadcast.

He also announced plans by the Federal authorities to fortify the state with the deployment of additional 6,000 troops.

Matawalle said the state would crush any bandit that refused to surrender within the time frame.

He addressed the problems of informants, who have been helping the bandits.

He said their rampant activities were becoming worrisome.

Matawalle urged residents engaging in such acts to have a rethink.

As part of security measures, Matawalle urged traditional rulers, elected officials to stay in their domain to monitor suspicious movements.

He renewed the ban on vigilante groups called Yansakai.

He also banned the conveyance of more than two persons on a motorbike, with immediate effect.

He ordered security agents to arrest and arraign the violators of the order.

Matawalle also announced the prohibition of a large convoy of motorbikes in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Security forces are hereby directed to ensure total compliance”, he said..