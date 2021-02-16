Mason Greenwood signs new contract with Manchester United

Mason Greenwood has signed a new four year-contract that will keep him at Manchester United until June 2025.

The club announced the new contract today.

It said it has the option to extend for a further year.

Greenwood is a product of the club’s famed Academy and has been at Manchester United since the age of seven.

The 19-year-old, who is United’s youngest-ever goalscorer in European competition, has already made 82 appearances for the club.

Greenwood is one of nine Academy graduates who have featured in a first-team matchday squad this season.

He said after the signing: “When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

“With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day. There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working hard week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”