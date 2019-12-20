Marlians go crazy, kiss Naira Marley banners and posters

Since skyrocketing into a higher level of notoriety, everything Naira Marley puts his name to is met with massive fanfare these days.

Members of the Naira Marley’s No Belt gang are currently going around cities in Lagos kissing his banners and posters for his December 30th concert. The concert will take place at the Eko Convention Centre.

They are kissing the banners and posters like it was really Marley.

While the list of performers has not yet been released, it goes without saying that Marley will be headlining the show, with guest appearances from a long list of A-list artists.

The singer is currently one of the most talked-about music artistes in the Nigerian music scene.

Celebrated comedian, Owen Gee , who saw some members of No Belt gang kissing Marley’s banners shared his experience:

He tweeted: Naira Marley @officialnairam1 is currently the Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan Base, I saw members of his NO BELT gang going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show,they kissed it like it was really Marley, hmm this MARLIAN movement is not a joke.