Many injured in Lagos building collapse

Many people Thursday sustained injuries after a building under construction collapsed at Ajegunle, a Lagos slum community.

It was gathered that the building, situated at Layinka Street, collapsed while artisans were working on it.

According to an eyewitness, Fatai Balogun, he woke up around 5am, saw the structure bent and quickly alerted others.

Balogun, a homeless young man, who sought shelter at the building after he was evicted from his one-roomed apartment, said he woke up to prepare for the Ramadan fast when he noticed it.

He said: “I alerted workers who scurried in different directions. But one of them was hit by a brick and he fell down. We rushed where he was and carried him out of the building before the debris came down.

“But for our swift response, perhaps he could have died. It was part of the top most floor that collapsed. It is obvious that the decking could not sustain the floor.”

A construction worker, Femi, said: “Some of us were working on one side of the building when it collapsed. No one can point to what exactly led to the collapse, as the cement was well mixed. We are happy that none of us died in the process.”