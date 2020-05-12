Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba reveals how he fought COVID-19

NDABA Mandela says a combination of natural remedies helped him beat Covid

After testing positive for coronavirus in late March, Ndaba Mandela has announced that he was cured by indigenous herbal remedies.

The grandson of the late world icon Nelson Mandela was required to be under quarantine for 14 days, while he observed the symptoms of the pandemic that has swept the whole world.

He said in an Instagram video: “European doctors and scientists shame on you. I guess you will never change

He also revealed that he had tested negative for the corona, no vaccine.

“Anyone who comes here talking about the vaccine, it’s time to get the hell out of here,” he said.

He then explained that he he has been taking some Eucalyptus, lemon, ginger, honey, garlic clove that he would chew, and hot water during his quarantine.

Ndaba said he beat corona with that concoction and anyone who talks about a vaccine was lying.

What most people did not know is that he alleges that he was cured by traditional medicine.

One of his relatives, Ndikela Mandela, also collaborated his story by posting on Facebook that her brother Ndaba was cured by indigenous herbal remedies.

“To all those foaming at the mouth about the efficacy of umhlonyane and other herbal remedies, my brother Ndaba took indigenous herbal remedies after testing positive for Covid-19 – that’s a fact.

After two weeks of taking such remedies, he went for testing and they came back negative. He’s been negative since. All remedies he took ranging from ginger, black pepper, oranges, turmeric, garlic are the ones that made him better