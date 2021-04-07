Manchester United receive warning ahead of Granada game

Former Manchester United striker Terry Gibson has warned Manchester United not to underestimate Thursday’s Europa League opponents Granada.

“United can’t afford to take them lightly,” Gibson said according to Tribal Football.

“They’re going to play like an away team at home. They’ll look to play on the counter-attack, which they’re good at.

“They’re a fluent team who change tactics a lot but they won’t be as naïve as Real Sociedad were; they won’t open up and allow themselves to be hit on the counter-attack. They’ll look to keep it nice and tight and hope to be in the tie for the second leg.

“It’s a dream tie for Granada, it’s clearly the biggest game in the history of the club. This is their second season back in La Liga. They were kind of like a Sheffield United last season in that they were a massive surprise.”