SPORTS
Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal
Newcastle United are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as they look to ease relegation worries.
The Magpies, who are set for their first transfer window under the club’s new ownership, are hoping to make a huge splash.
After defeat to Liverpool last time out, Newcastle find themselves 19th in the table, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich City.
Since Eddie Howe’s appointment in November, the Toon have picked up five points from a possible 18, but were handily beaten by Leicester City and Liverpool, with a clash against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
Newcastle are heavily reliant on the goals of Callum Wilson and see Martial as the perfect player to ease the burden on their number 9.
Martial is reportedly pushing for an exit from Old Trafford, having fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
His agent Philippe Lamboley said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play.
“He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”
Juventus are also interested in the former Monaco ace, but the Sun report that Newcastle are planning to ‘blow them out of the water’ with a £6m fee to land him on loan for the rest of the season.
SPORTS
PSG send clear message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer speculation intensifies
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has sent a clear message to star striker Kylian Mbappe on the club’s stance on his future.
Mbappe has recently hinted at a move to Real Madrid and his most recent interview suggested that he is open to a move away from Paris, where he is out of contract this summer.
Real Madrid lodged a world record bid – which Sky Sports reported to be in excess of €220million – which received no response from the Ligue 1 club in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.
That led to PSG sporting director Leonardo calling for Real Madrid to be punished by the authorities over their pursuit of the player.
Now, the Brazilian has admitted that the club “want him to stay for his whole life” but confessed that they must “respect his position” – hinting that it is a losing battle.
Mbappe will theoretically be available to speak to other clubs from 1 January – while PSG are due to play Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League the following month.
Leonardo told an interview with Le JDD and Europe1, which will be aired on Sunday night: “If Mbappe decides to stay, he will stay because it is our wish.
“It is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay his whole life and we have to respect his position.
“I think there are still good opportunities to renew his contract. I believe in that.”
SPORTS
FIFA pushes to adopt Arabic as official language
FIFA has proposed to make Arabic its fifth official language, after the four current languages of English, German, Spanish and French.
The football governing body disclosed this in a statement on its website Saturday, marking “the UN’s World Arabic Language Day and the culmination of the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.”
Quoting FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the statement said, the “proposal stems from long-term discussions with stakeholders in Qatar and those across the MENA region, and coincides with the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup, which successfully brought together 23 national teams in a celebration of football and unity across the Middle East and Arab world.”
FIFA added that Mr Infantino’s propose is “In recognition of the importance of the Arabic language, which is spoken not only by the 450 million people that live in the more than 20 Arabic-speaking countries but also by millions of Arabs worldwide.”
This development comes as Qatar is in top gear to host the World Cup next year.
SPORTS
Four more Premier League games postponed as Covid cases spiral out of control
Four matches in the Premier League scheduled for this weekend have been postponed after a host of clubs suffered Covid-19 outbreaks.
It follows the news that Manchester United’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion was called off on Thursday.
Southampton against Brentford, Watford versus Crystal Palace, Norwich’s game at West Ham United and Everton’s encounter with Leicester City have all been called off.
The Premier League announced earlier today that it intended to continue with the current season despite calls for a firebreak.
But in a statement, the league was forced to explain the four further postponements, mostly relating to an insufficient amount of players.
“The Board has agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual club requests this evening,” it began.
“Brentford FC have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in their training ground being closed which means they are unable to prepare for Saturday’s match.
“Watford FC also continue to have an ongoing outbreak, resulting in their training ground being closed, and have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match.
“Norwich City FC have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match due to COVID-19, injuries and other illnesses.
“Leicester City FC have a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad which has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the match. The club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.
“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.
Latest News
- Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal
- PSG send clear message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer speculation intensifies
- Hushpuppi: IGP submits report to PSC on Abba Kyari
- Togo, Benin, Niger paid nothing for Nigeria’s power supply, says NERC
- Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Beyonce reports Osinbajo to Twitter for violating her copyright
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Fears of surge over Christmas, New Year rush
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria didn’t mortgage national assets as collateral for Chinese loans – DMO
-
NEWS1 day ago
Generators provide 48.6% of electricity in Nigeria –NBS
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari rallies international support against terrorism
-
breaking1 day ago
Customs intercept container loaded with guns in Lagos
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Things to know about the 4 types of love
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN moves to protect bank customers against excess charges, illegal debits