Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal

Newcastle United are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as they look to ease relegation worries.

The Magpies, who are set for their first transfer window under the club’s new ownership, are hoping to make a huge splash.

After defeat to Liverpool last time out, Newcastle find themselves 19th in the table, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich City.

Since Eddie Howe’s appointment in November, the Toon have picked up five points from a possible 18, but were handily beaten by Leicester City and Liverpool, with a clash against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Newcastle are heavily reliant on the goals of Callum Wilson and see Martial as the perfect player to ease the burden on their number 9.

Martial is reportedly pushing for an exit from Old Trafford, having fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His agent Philippe Lamboley said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play.

“He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Juventus are also interested in the former Monaco ace, but the Sun report that Newcastle are planning to ‘blow them out of the water’ with a £6m fee to land him on loan for the rest of the season.