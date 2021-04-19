Man Utd and Arsenal resign from European Club Association

MANCHESTER UNITED, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have become the latest clubs to resign from the European Club Association following the revelation of a Super League proposal.

The ‘big six’ in England have all signalled their intent to join a 20-team breakaway league which has a provisional start date of the 2022-23 season.

And while the idea has been widely slammed by ex-players, fans and football’s governing bodies, those clubs who have agreed to join the Super League have today begun to go one step further by resigning from the European Club Association [ECA].

According to journalists James Olley and Samuel Luckhurst, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have joined Inter Milan and AC Milan in leaving the ECA within the last 24 hours.

Juventus have also resigned, with club chairman Andrea Agnelli departing the Uefa Executive Committee.

In the same breath Man Utd chief executive Ed Woodward has also stepped down from his role on the Uefa Professional Football Strategy Council.

It comes after a statement was released by the Super League on Sunday night amid a huge backlash from the footballing world.

The statement read: “Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.”

Meanwhile, a post on the Juventus club website said: “The clubs have agreed to join the Super League on a long-term basis.

“Additional top European clubs are expected to join the Super League project, reaching a core group of up to 15 permanent founding members that will be complemented each year by more clubs on the basis of an admission process, resulting in 20 clubs in the aggregate.