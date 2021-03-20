Man United to lose 2 goalkeepers

At the end of this season Manchester United are getting rid of three of their goalkeepers so they can cut down on the £600k a week they are currently spending.

Only David de Gea, who is United’s top earner on £350k a week and Dean Henderson earning £100k a week, will stay.

Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira will leave plus one of the junior goalkeepers.

Thirty-three-year-old Romero is stranded at United for the moment because no one made a bid for his services during the January transfer period and the Argentine goalkeeper’s agent is contacting clubs to see if any are interested.